Where are they now? The Burnley XI that suffered Premier League relegation at Tottenham

This weekend for their season opener, Burnley return to the scene of where their last Premier League relegation was confirmed.

The Clarets mark their return to the top flight this Saturday with a tricky trip to Tottenham.

It was at the North London Stadium in May 2024 that the final nail in the coffin was delivered for Vincent Kompany’s side, who collected a measly 24 points during a disastrous campaign.

Despite a valiant effort, which saw them take the lead through Jacob Bruun Larsen, Burnley lost the game 2-1, with Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven netting for the home side.

Scott Parker will certainly be hoping for a far more fruitful season back in the Premier League this season, although the task facing them is certainly a big one.

Despite it being just a little over a year ago, it’s fair to say Burnley’s side has changed quite a bit since that fateful day in North London. We take a look at the Burnley men who featured and what they’re up to now…

Starting XI

Vincent Kompany and his players applaud the travelling Burnley fans after their relegation was confirmed (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arijanet Muric – The Kosovan soon jumped ship after the relegation season to join then newly-promoted outfit Ipswich Town. Muric started the season as the Tractor Boys’ number one after signing for £15m, but was swiftly dropped after making a number of errors and then fell completely out of favour. He’s reportedly set to join Italian side Sassuolo.

Lorenz Assignon – The French loanee famously sulked on the ground during this game after not being awarded a late penalty, despite the game still being ongoing and the Clarets desperately needing to score to survive another day. He returned to parent club Rennes, where he spent last season, playing enough to secure a £10m move to Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart this summer.

Dara O’Shea – The Irishman started last season’s Championship campaign with the Clarets, even scoring during the opening weekend 4-1 win at Luton Town. But he then forced through a move to Ipswich Town, having failed to get his favoured switch to Brentford. He was unable to keep the Tractor Boys in the Premier League, but he’s since been handed the captain’s armband with Kieran McKenna’s side.

Maxime Esteve – The Frenchman has stayed loyal to the Clarets, signing not one, but two new contracts since relegation. The 23-year-old is virtually guaranteed to be among the starters against Thomas Frank’s side this weekend, such is his importance to Burnley.

Charlie Taylor – Out of contract at the end of the season, the left-back opted to make the move to the South Coast to join Southampton. He made just 10 appearances though as the Saints finished bottom of the table with just 12 points.

Josh Cullen – One of a select few who are still with the club. The midfielder will now wear the captain’s armband in the Premier League next season after Josh Brownhill’s summer departure.

Sander Berge – After impressing during his one season with the club, the Norwegian earned a big money move to Fulham, where he played regularly.

Jacob Bruun Larsen – The Dane returned to his parent club Hoffenheim after his season-long loan at Turf Moor, where he finished the year as Burnley’s top goalscorer. He immediately made a permanent move to Stuttgart, but he couldn’t resist the Burnley charm, making a surprise return this summer – this time on a permanent basis.

Vitinho – The 26-year-old made the move back to his native Brazil last summer, signing for Botafogo. Within two months, he was helping his new club lift the Copa Libertadores.

Wilson Odobert – The French winger will be available for selection at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, but for the home side, not Burnley. The 20-year-old earned the Clarets a reported £25m plus add-ons after signing for Spurs not long after relegation.

Lyle Foster – The South African is another that remains with the club and could even start this weekend, with new signing Armando Broja not quite up to speed yet. That’s despite Foster scoring just twice in the Championship last season.

Substitutes

Manuel Benson – The winger is still a Burnley player, but is highly unlikely to be a part of Scott Parker’s plans. The 28-year-old has been hampered by injuries and made just five appearances last season.

Mike Tresor – Yes, this did actually happen! Tresor was an 81st minute substitute as the Clarets desperately looked to fight their way back into the game. This remains his last league appearance for Burnley, with his one and only cameo last season coming at Reading in the FA Cup.

Zeki Amdouni – The Swiss forward spent last season on loan at Benfica and did relatively well, but not well enough for the Portugese side to make his move permanent. The 24-year-old has suffered a serious knee injury this summer which required surgery.

David Fofana – After returning to parent club Chelsea, the Ivory Coast forward was shipped out on loan once again, scoring twice in nine games for Turkish side Goztepe.

