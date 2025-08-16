Following promotion from the Championship last season with 100 points, Burnley fans will be hoping they can continue their 33-game unbeaten streak in the league with a result against last season’s Europa League winners.
Did our photographer snap you arriving at the stadium before kick off?
1. 1
Burnley fans arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Premier League opener. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 2
Burnley fans arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Premier League opener. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 3
Burnley fans arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Premier League opener. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 4
Burnley fans arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Premier League opener. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard