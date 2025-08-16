'If I'm brutally honest': Thomas Frank makes Tottenham admission after seeing off Burnley

Thomas Frank felt his Tottenham side produced a good performance, but not a great one against a “difficult” Burnley side in their opening day win.

The 3-0 scoreline suggests it was a one-sided and dominant victory for last season’s Europa League winners, but that far from tells the full story.

In fact, Scott Parker’s men were more than a match for Spurs, especially for the first hour or so – before the hosts put the game to bed with two goals in the space of just six minutes.

"I’m extremely happy for the win, I’m extremely happy for the three goals and the clean sheet,” Frank said.

"I felt we were a little bit out of sync sometimes if I’m brutally honest, but the overall performance was good and I liked the mentality and the hard work in the team. That’s going to be key.

"We worked a lot on crosses, which is big for me, and we score from two crosses and also created some other chances, so that was an element I was definitely happy with.

"It’s a perfect start, but we all know we need to follow up on it. Today I will just enjoy it and I hope the players, the club and the fans enjoy it because that is important.

Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans following his side's win against Burnley (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I think overall it was a good performance, not through the roof. A good performance against a difficult opponent. It’s never easy in the Premier League we know that and after the very short turnaround against PSG.

“No complaints though. If there are two days, three days, four days or one day [between games], I will make sure I do everything I can to get the team ready. But just a reminder that PSG are playing tomorrow night and we play today. I don’t know who decides that, but the ones who decide that maybe need to think a little bit about the players.

“Our medical and performance department did a top job to make sure the players were ready to go.”