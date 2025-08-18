'A long journey': Burnley's Josh Laurent reflects on making Premier League bow

Eleven years and five months after making his senior debut, Burnley’s Josh Laurent can finally call himself a Premier League player.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old made his top flight bow with the Clarets on Saturday during their season opener against Tottenham.

Despite the 3-0 scoreline, it was still an emotional day for Laurent and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been some journey for the midfielder, whose debut came on loan for Braintree Town away to Kidderminster Harriers in 2014.

From there, his career took him to eight separate clubs – including the likes of Bury, Newport County and Shrewsbury Town – prior to his move to Turf Moor last summer.

After helping Scott Parker’s side win promotion last term, Laurent is now a fully-fledged Premier League player.

“Gutted with the result today,” he wrote on Instagram. “Some positives and also a lot to learn from. We will be working hard to keep improving together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurent in action during Burnley's season opener against Spurs (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“It was a proud day for me and my family making my Premier League debut, it's been a long journey. To share it with this special club and all the people that are involved with Burnley means a lot to me. A special thank you to my teammates and the manager for trusting me.

“I'm proud every time I put on the Burnley shirt and I will continue to give my all for this club, my team mates, the manager and his staff and of course the fans.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Josh Cullen outlines what Burnley learned from their opening day defeat to Tottenham