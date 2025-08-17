Josh Cullen outlines what Burnley learned from their opening day defeat to Tottenham
Scott Parker's side were beaten 3-0 in North London on Saturday on their Premier League return, despite producing an encouraging display.
For much of the game the Clarets were more than a match for Spurs, but last season’s Europa League winners were simply too clinical in front of goal while Burnley missed golden chances at key moments.
“We’ve learned again what the Premier League is about,” Cullen told Burnley’s YouTube channel.
“We probably didn’t start the game as we would have liked. The momentum got on their side pretty soon and it was disappointing to concede so early, but the reaction was really good.
“We got back into the game and we had some really positive moments in the first-half, some good chances and we were probably a little unlucky not to come in level at half-time.
“But the nature of the Premier League, we have two massive chances to make it 1-1 and they go down the other end and score an overhead kick and fall two goals behind. At that point you’re chasing the game, spaces get bigger and we know if that happens in this league you can get punished.
“There are positives to take, we just need to clean up in both boxes. If we do that we’ll be okay and we’ll bounce into next week [against Sunderland].”
Cullen was especially pleased with Burnley’s response, adding: “We know we’ve got that as a group, we know we’ve got the mentality and togetherness to stick together and bounce back in tricky moments.
“To go 1-0 down here was disappointing, but we reacted well. At the end of the day we’ve been beaten by a bit of brilliance to make it 2-0.
“We know there are areas to improve though and we can’t give players in this league the sort of space we gave them for the goals, but there are positives to take and we will go into next week with full belief.”
