Armando Broja's absence explained for Burnley's season opener at Tottenham

Scott Parker admits Armando Broja needs to undertake some more physical work before he’s available for selection for Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broja was completely left out of Burnley’s squad for Saturday’s season opener as the Clarets fell to a 3-0 defeat in North London.

The 23-year-old, who endured an injury-hit loan spell at Everton last season, needs to be at his “optimum” before he’s available to feature.

“He just needs some more work,” Parker said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's just not had enough work to be put in the Premier League, so we need to tread carefully and get him up to speed.

“I don't want to rush anything with him and he'd be vulnerable to anything here. Then more to that, he's coming into the team, you need to be probably physically at your optimum.

“We'll just get some work into him. He stayed back today and he’s done some extra work, so hopefully we'll see where we are next weekend with him.”

Broja was not part of Burnley's squad for their season opener at Tottenham (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Broja was far from the only absentee on Saturday, with the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts all missing out, as well as long-term absentee Zeki Amdouni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson and Ashley Barnes were also absent, alongside Luca Koleosho and Mike Tresor – with the latter two prompting plenty of debate among supporters.

When asked to explain their absences, Parker added: “Mainly selection. We'll see how that pans out over the coming week.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 'If I'm brutally honest': Thomas Frank makes Tottenham admission after seeing off Burnley