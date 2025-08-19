Scott Parker singles out Burnley debutant for special praise following Tottenham opener

Scott Parker was pleased with the impact of Burnley’s summer signings during their season opener at Tottenham – singling out Kyle Walker in particular.

Martin Dubravka, Quilindschy Hartman and Walker were all handed starts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, while Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchouana both came off the bench.

The same was also the case for Jacob Bruun Larsen, albeit it was his second debut in Burnley colours.

Of Burnley’s three other summer recruits, Max Weiss was preferred to Vaclav Hladky on the bench, but neither Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja were involved.

Despite suffering a 3-0 defeat in North London, the Clarets performed well in their season opener, with Parker being left pleased with how his new boys got on.

"I thought they did really well,” he said. “I thought Kyle Walker in particular was outstanding.

"Of course, it’s a lot of new players that probably have not experienced the Premier League and English football, so I was pleased overall with them.

Parker singled Kyle Walker out for special praise following Burnley's opening game (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“It'll be a good experience for them, good learning for them to be in the arena and understand and feel what exactly it's like, so I’m pleased with those boys.”

Parker also felt Walker’s display on his old stomping ground just proves his hunger levels are very much still thee.

“They’re right up there, to be fair,” the Clarets boss added.

“Those were the early conversations with Kyle before he came here, because of his age and the level of where he's come from and what he's done.

"Of course, this is a totally different project and something he's not probably experienced this year, what he's going to face. But I know Kyle well and I know he'll face up to that, engage with that and do what he did [against Spurs on Saturday].

“Like I said, I thought he was brilliant for us.”

Burnley’s debutants will now be hoping to enjoy a similar impact when the Clarets face Sunderland in their first home game of the season next Saturday.

The Black Cats kicked off their campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory against West Ham.

