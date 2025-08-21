Roberts, Tuanzebe, Humphreys and Broja: Burnley injury update ahead of Sunderland test

Burnley have been handed a fitness boost ahead of their first home game of the season against Sunderland.

Axel Tuanzebe and long-term absentee Bashir Humphreys are both back in training after not being fit enough to face Tottenham in last week’s season opener.

Armando Broja, meanwhile, has taken another step forward this week and could also be available to make his debut.

When asked if any of his injured players might return this weekend, Parker replied: “There may be some, yes.

“Some are back training, Axel is back training, Bashir Humphreys is back training, Armando is now another week down the line, so he's got some more work in him, which I'm really pleased about.

“So yes, they're all edging to the possibility of being involved at the weekend.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni both remain sidelined with injuries, while Connor Roberts is still unavailable despite making progress in his recovery from a knock.

Bashir Humphreys hasn't played for the Clarets since February (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Con is okay,” Parker said.

“He won't be ready for this weekend. The likelihood is Con will probably feature back after the international break.

“He's had an injection and things seem to be progressing in the right way, so hopefully we'll see him after the international break now.”

Lesley Ugochukwu could also be handed his first start after only making the bench at Spurs last week.

Parker is renowned for taking it carefully with new players, ensuring they’re up to speed before he throws them in.

“They're big challenges really,” he said.

“You need to be in some sort of physical condition. You need to be around the group. I need to feel very comfortable that I'm putting you in an environment where I know you can be the best version of yourself and you can be the best version for the team.

“There’s always challenges when new players come in, in terms of workloads, where they've been, how you're seeing them on the eye that makes me get to those decisions, as well as obviously not putting them at huge risk.

“These players are here for a long time and they're players that obviously you don't want to go and break by pushing too much.

“They’re difficult decisions of course, but fundamentally I just always fall back on that you need to have a certain amount of load in you and be a certain amount of fitness to be competing and make them decisions that I want to feel best.”