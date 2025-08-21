'I'm a realist': Scott Parker's firm message to his Burnley players ahead of 'big' Sunderland game

There will be no over-reaction from Scott Parker following Burnley’s defeat on their Premier League return.

Despite an encouraging display, the Clarets fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham on Saturday in their season opener.

Parker’s side were more than a match for Spurs for much of the game, but failed to take their chances at key moments in the game, while the hosts – and Richarlison in particular – were in clinical form in front of goal.

Despite being so early into the campaign, the Clarets head into their first home game under a bit of pressure, facing a fellow newly-promoted side in Sunderland who got off to the perfect start with a 3-0 win against West Ham.

Given the importance of picking up points against sides expected to be in and around you, Parker knows just how significant a game it could be.

"It’s a big game for us,” he said. “But every game is a big game for us and we've got another massive one now.

“I'm a realist, first and foremost. At times, I can be very rational and I can see through certain things with a real honesty and a rationale. Today [against Tottenham], against a very, very good opponent with huge quality in their team, for 60 minutes, we went toe-to-toe and we let it.

Scott Parker's side opened their account with a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"But we'll go again. We'll dust ourselves down, get back in, look over the clips, improve, learn, and keep moving.”

When asked how he can ensure the players don’t feel too deflated after their opening defeat, Parker added: “Look, it's one game. It's one game.

"I've been very clear with us and this team that we've got a huge challenge ahead of us this year and it's a challenge that we're going to embrace.

“After one game and our first game being against a top side, we've not managed to get a result. The positives are, for 60 minutes, we were right in this game. Now we'll keep a real level to this and keep improving.”