'I'm a realist': Scott Parker's firm message to his Burnley players ahead of 'big' Sunderland game

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
There will be no over-reaction from Scott Parker following Burnley’s defeat on their Premier League return.
placeholder image
Read More
Scott Parker singles out Burnley debutant for special praise following Tottenham...
Most Popular

Despite an encouraging display, the Clarets fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham on Saturday in their season opener.

Parker’s side were more than a match for Spurs for much of the game, but failed to take their chances at key moments in the game, while the hosts – and Richarlison in particular – were in clinical form in front of goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite being so early into the campaign, the Clarets head into their first home game under a bit of pressure, facing a fellow newly-promoted side in Sunderland who got off to the perfect start with a 3-0 win against West Ham.

Given the importance of picking up points against sides expected to be in and around you, Parker knows just how significant a game it could be.

"It’s a big game for us,” he said. “But every game is a big game for us and we've got another massive one now.

“I'm a realist, first and foremost. At times, I can be very rational and I can see through certain things with a real honesty and a rationale. Today [against Tottenham], against a very, very good opponent with huge quality in their team, for 60 minutes, we went toe-to-toe and we let it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scott Parker's side opened their account with a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)placeholder image
Scott Parker's side opened their account with a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"But we'll go again. We'll dust ourselves down, get back in, look over the clips, improve, learn, and keep moving.”

When asked how he can ensure the players don’t feel too deflated after their opening defeat, Parker added: “Look, it's one game. It's one game.

"I've been very clear with us and this team that we've got a huge challenge ahead of us this year and it's a challenge that we're going to embrace.

“After one game and our first game being against a top side, we've not managed to get a result. The positives are, for 60 minutes, we were right in this game. Now we'll keep a real level to this and keep improving.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Opta predicts Burnley's position in the final Premier League table after opening round

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyPremier LeagueSunderlandTottenhamRicharlisonWest Ham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice