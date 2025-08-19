Opta predicts Burnley's position in the final Premier League table after opening round

Despite an encouraging performance, Burnley fell to an opening day defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s side were more than a match for Spurs, but missed some big opportunities at key moments in the game.

Spurs, meanwhile, were clinical in front of goal – Richarlison in particular – as Thomas Frank’s men ran out 3-0 winners in North London.

Despite that, there were plenty of positives for Parker to reflect on as they head into next week’s clash against fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland.

The Black Cats enjoyed an opening game to remember as they saw off beleaguered West Ham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds United also got off the mark with a win, edging past Everton 1-0 courtesy of a controversial late penalty.

But what are the early predictions following the first round of fixtures?

Burnley's season began with a 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Final predicted table

Liverpool Arsenal Man City Chelsea Newcastle Aston Villa Crystal Palace Brighton Nottingham Forest Bournemouth Tottenham Brentford Man Utd Fulham Everton Wolves West Ham Leeds Sunderland Burnley

