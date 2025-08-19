Opta predicts Burnley's position in the final Premier League table after opening round

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:19 BST
Despite an encouraging performance, Burnley fell to an opening day defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.
placeholder image
Read More
Burnley FC: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher deliver Premier League relegation v...

Scott Parker’s side were more than a match for Spurs, but missed some big opportunities at key moments in the game.

Spurs, meanwhile, were clinical in front of goal – Richarlison in particular – as Thomas Frank’s men ran out 3-0 winners in North London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite that, there were plenty of positives for Parker to reflect on as they head into next week’s clash against fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland.

The Black Cats enjoyed an opening game to remember as they saw off beleaguered West Ham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds United also got off the mark with a win, edging past Everton 1-0 courtesy of a controversial late penalty.

But what are the early predictions following the first round of fixtures?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley's season began with a 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)placeholder image
Burnley's season began with a 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Final predicted table

  1. Liverpool
  2. Arsenal
  3. Man City
  4. Chelsea
  5. Newcastle
  6. Aston Villa
  7. Crystal Palace
  8. Brighton
  9. Nottingham Forest
  10. Bournemouth
  11. Tottenham
  12. Brentford
  13. Man Utd
  14. Fulham
  15. Everton
  16. Wolves
  17. West Ham
  18. Leeds
  19. Sunderland
  20. Burnley

Your next Burnley FC read: 'A long journey': Burnley's Josh Laurent reflects on making Premier League bow

Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueTottenhamScott ParkerLeeds UnitedSunderlandThomas Frank
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice