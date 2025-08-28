Pressure mounting on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim ahead of Burnley visit

We’re not even at the end of August and pressure is already mounting on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. Could Burnley hammer the final nail in the coffin?

A poor start to the league campaign, which has seen the Red Devils take just one point from their opening two games, was compounded by an embarrassing exit in the Carabao Cup last night.

League Two side Grimsby Town knocked them out on penalties at Blundell Park, having deservedly led 2-0 at half-time before United fought back with two late strikes.

Amorim, who has won just seven of his 29 Premier League games at United, will come under huge pressure over the upcoming international break if his side fail to beat Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"I am shocked because we are in the moment when we make a lot of changes, " Amorim told ITV after the Grimsby cup defeat. "We try to fight a lot of things but then when we have these moments, we need to show up.

"If we don't show up, you can feel that something has to change and you are not going to change 22 players again."

When asked about Andre Onana’s poor performance in goal, Amorim added: "With all due respect, when you play against a fourth division team, it's not the goalkeeper, it's everything.

Amorim has now been in charge of United since November 2024 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"It's the environment, it's the way we face the competition. We know that in the moment, people will pay attention to everything, it's massive – every detail. We showed that performance today. My players spoke for me, really loud.

"It doesn't matter if we recover [from 2-0 down] or not. It's the signs the team made during the game. The beginning of the game.

"I know that the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. The best players lose, because one team can win against any group of players.

"I think the team and the players spoke really loud today. That's it. We lost. The best team won."

