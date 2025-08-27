Update emerges over the future of former Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill

Former Burnley man Josh Brownhill is said to be mulling over a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Almost four months on from his last appearance, the midfielder remains without a club.

The Clarets offered the 29-year-old new and improved terms to remain at Turf Moor, but last season’s club captain has opted to go elsewhere.

As yet, Brownhill’s new destination has yet to be revealed, but Sky Sports are now reporting that a big-money move to Saudi could be a realistic option.

It’s claimed Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab FC are offering a salary in advance of £100,000 to secure his services.

Burnley’s Premier League rivals Leeds United have previously been linked with his signature, while Championship trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton are also said to be keen.

Brownhill, who scored 18 goals from midfield during last season’s promotion-winning campaign, confirmed he would be moving on in a social media post at the end of July.

Brownhill turned down the offer of a new contract from the Clarets (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"After five-and-a-half incredible years at this fantastic club, I’ve come to the unbelievably difficult decision that now is the right time for me to start the next part of my journey in football,” Brownhill penned.

"My decision has only ever been about me wanting to challenge myself further and continue to grow as a person and a professional. I feel that a new project at this point in my career simply allows me to do that.”

