Burnley Women left managerless again after Matt Beard's bombshell departure

Burnley Women have been left managerless once again after Matt Beard’s bombshell departure just 68 days into his reign.

The former Liverpool boss, who was only appointed in June, has left his role just two games into the season to pursue “other opportunities”.

The club say Beard has been placed on three month’s gardening leave with immediate effect and a search for his replacement is already underway.

In the meantime, first-team coach Louise Roberts will step in as interim manager, with fellow coach Liam Gilbert assisting her during this period. Paul Jenkins, director of football development, will provide additional off-pitch support.

Chairman Alan Pace said: “We’re naturally very disappointed with Matt’s decision, but we’re already looking positively to the future to ensure we remain on track to achieve our objectives for the 2025/26 season and beyond.

“Whilst our recruitment process continues, we have full confidence in Louise, Liam and Paul, ably supported by Lola Ogunbote (women’s head of football), to continue moving Burnley FC Women’s team forward in a positive direction.”

The women’s team have started the season with a win and a draw, leaving them in third place in the National League North division.

Beard was only appointed as Burnley Women manager on June 20.

Beard’s arrival in June came after the previous permanent boss, Rebecca Sawiuk, had left the club by mutual consent in March after an underwhelming campaign.

