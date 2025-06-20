Burnley Women confirm the ambitious appointment of former Liverpool boss as new manager

Burnley Women have confirmed the appointment of former Liverpool boss Matt Beard as their new manager.

A highly distinguished coach in the women’s game, Beard will be tasked with leading the Clarets to the second tier of the pyramid.

The 47-year-old replaces Rebecca Sawiuk, who left the club by mutual consent back in March after an underwhelming campaign in the National League North – finishing fourth and well off the pace in the hunt for promotion.

Beard is a vastly experienced manager in the women’s game, having coached Chelsea, Boston Breakers, West Ham as well as Liverpool.

He led Liverpool to a fourth-placed finish in the Women’s Super League (WSL) only 13 months ago, having guided the Reds to back-to-back WSL titles during his first spell in 2013 and 2014. He also led the Reds in their first Champions League campaign.

He also guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final in 2012 and repeated the same feat with West Ham seven years later.

In his second spell on Merseyside, Beard led Liverpool to promotion from the second tier before leaving the club, who were seventh in the table.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Beard said of his appointment.

“I’m so impressed with everybody I’ve met at the club and the conversations I’ve had, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Everybody’s been so welcoming and Lola (Ogunbote – head of women’s football) has been a big part of that.

“I can promise the fan base, the players and the staff that I will work as hard as I can for them, with the aim of fulfilling our objectives.”

The club have recently confirmed they are to turn full-time professional from the start of next season, with chairman Alan Pace “committed to supporting the acceleration and growth of women’s football”.

Not only that, the club also expressed an interest in filling the void left by Blackburn in Women’s Super League 2 [WSL2] after their decision to withdraw last month.

But the tier allocations for the women’s football pyramid have now been confirmed and it’s been announced that Sheffield United, who were initially relegated from WSL2, have been given a reprieve.

It means Burnley will remain in the National League North, the third tier of the women’s game.

Head of women’s football Lola Ogunbote said of the appointment: “We’re thrilled to welcome Matt to the club, it’s great to have him on board.

“We’ve been taking great strides forward here at Burnley and Matt’s appointment is a further statement of intent, our aims, and our ambition to be a successful football club.

“He is a coach with a wealth of knowledge and experience, and he has a real vision and passion for growing the women’s game.

“As we make the move to becoming a full-time professional women’s football team this season, it’s an incredibly exciting time for everyone here at the club.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Matt to take the team to the next level and would like to thank our ownership group for their continued support.”