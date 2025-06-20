'Feeling good': Burnley's Bashir Humphreys shares positive update on his recovery from injury

Bashir Humphreys is confident he will be fit and raring to go for the start of Burnley’s Premier League campaign.

The defender missed the last three months of Burnley’s promotion-winning season after suffering a quad injury at the back end of February.

Humphreys, who is now a full-time Burnley player after having his loan from Chelsea made permanent, wasn’t initially expecting to be out for so long, but the injury turned out to be worse than first feared.

The 22-year-old has remained at Gawthorpe during the off-season to continue the recovery process alongside another injured defender in Jordan Beyer. The duo will now be hoping to be fit enough to feature in pre-season, which begins on Monday, June 30.

Speaking in a live reaction posted to Burnley’s official X page, Humphreys said: “We’ve been in the whole time, so it will be nice to have more voices in the building again, because it’s just been me and Jordan talking back and forth the whole time.

“Rehab has been going alright. I’ve had positive scans so I should be ready to go for the season.

“It was a bit longer than I expected but I’m there now, so I’m feeling good.”

Humphreys missed the last few months of Burnley's promotion campaign with a quad injury. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Just like in 2023/24 under Vincent Kompany, the Clarets have again been handed a tough start – facing the likes of Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their first seven games.

While Burnley’s start might appear daunting on paper, Humphreys knows this is the reward for Burnley’s unforgettable 100-point Championship campaign.

“Spurs first away. This is what we’re here for. This is what we want and what we worked for last season,” he added.

“I’m excited. Personally it’s a stadium I’ve never been to. I’ve seen it and it’s a new one, but going straight to one of the European champions, why not?

“Coming from Chelsea, I’m also excited to go back there and play there, albeit as an opposition player for Burnley.”