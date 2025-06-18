'Biggest stage': Burnley's Jordan Beyer excited to make Premier League return after 18-month injury hell

Burnley’s Jordan Beyer is looking forward to making his long-awaited return from injury on the biggest stage of them all.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender hasn’t kicked a ball in anger since December 2023, with his last appearance coming in a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Since then, the 25-year-old has endured a gruelling rehabilitation after two operations after suffering a serious knee injury during Burnley’s last campaign in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German, who didn’t play a single minute of Burnley’s promotion campaign from the Championship, has continued his recovery at Gawthorpe during the off-season as he eyes a long-awaited return to action.

Manager Scott Parker recently told the Burnley Express there was “light at the end of the tunnel” for Beyer, who suffered some complications during his long road back to fitness.

Beyer, meanwhile, has now shared his delight at returning to the top flight this coming season.

Speaking in a live reaction posted to Burnley’s official X page, Beyer said: “This is the best thing [to be in the Premier League], it’s what every footballer dreams of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyer has been sidelined by injury for Burnley since December 2023 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“I’m looking forward to these games and generally I’m very happy to be back in the Premier League and looking forward to getting started.

“The first time two years ago it was like a dream come true, it was the main aim of my career to play at the highest level and play in the Premier League. Burnley made that dream come true for me so I was very grateful.

“I can’t wait to get started again, especially for me personally after having not played for 18 months with a bit of a bad injury. So I’m just looking forward to getting back on the pitch and it’s even better it’s back in the Premier League and on the biggest stage, so I’m very excited to get out there and compete.”

Beyer was reacting in real time as Burnley’s 2025/26 Premier League fixture schedule was released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like in 2023/24 under Vincent Kompany, the Clarets have again been handed a tough start – facing the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their first seven games.

While Burnley’s start might appear daunting, Beyer can’t wait to get stuck in and prove the Clarets belong at this level.

“The first three away games are Spurs, United and City! Straight up it’s a big start, there’s no messing about,” he said.

“It’s a pretty exciting one to start with [Spurs away] straight away. Straight to the point. I can’t wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no easy games, but going to the Europa League champions on the first day will be a nice challenge. This is where everyone wants to be.

“I always look forward to playing the big teams in England like Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd, so I’m looking forward to that.

“I’m looking forward to playing at Anfield this season because I missed out the last time. It’s a good atmosphere, a great stadium with a big history.”