Burnley Women to remain in third tier after being unsuccessful in their attempt to fill Blackburn Rovers void

Burnley Women have been unsuccessful in their attempt to fill the void left by fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers in the second tier of English football.

The Clarets recently announced they are to turn full-time professional from next season, with chairman Alan Pace “committed to supporting the acceleration and growth of women’s football”.

Not only that, the club also expressed an interest in filling the void left by Blackburn in Women’s Super League 2 [WSL2] after their decision to withdraw earlier this week.

But the tier allocations for the women’s football pyramid have now been confirmed and it’s been announced that Sheffield United, who were relegated from WSL2, have been given a reprieve.

It means Burnley, who are currently managerless following Rebbeca Sawiuk’s departure, will remain in the National League North, the third tier of the women’s game.

The women’s team finished fourth in the National League North last season, 12 points behind title winners Nottingham Forest.

Burnley will be joined by Loughborough Lightning and Middlesbrough in the Northern Premier Division next season following their respective promotions.

As for Blackburn, they were forced to withdraw from WSL2 because the club’s owners were unwilling to meet the league's requirements on facilities, player welfare and staffing.

In a statement posted on the club’s website, Rovers said the decision had come after a “comprehensive review of the evolving demands placed on second-tier clubs, which have become unsustainable under our current model”.

Under FA rules, Blackburn will now enter the pyramid in the fourth tier, a division below the Clarets.