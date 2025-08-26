Scott Parker on Burnley's cup win against Derby County, Aaron Ramsey and Armando Broja debut

Scott Parker was pleased to get over the line following Burnley’s last-gasp Carabao Cup win over a stubborn Derby County side.

Oliver Sonne’s stoppage-time strike secured the Clarets’ passage into the third round of the competition following a perfectly-weighted pass from the lesser-spotted Mike Tresor, who was playing his first home game in 16 months.

Parker’s side had earlier taken a fourth-minute lead through Aaron Ramsey, who was also making his first start since February 2024.

But Derby fought their way back into the game and levelled through Bobby Clark – and for the remainder of the game the hosts struggled to find a way through.

The game looked destined to be decided by penalties, but a moment of late quality was enough for Burnley to claim the win.

“I thought we started the game really well and we obviously get a goal in front,” Parker said afterwards.

“But the game comes away from us a little bit. I think it's fair to say we were a little bit, at times, a little bit sloppy in possession.

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans after the late Carabao Cup win over Derby (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“I'm really pleased with, generally, how we had to dig in a little bit and we get the result with a lovely goal at the end.

“But look, we're playing against a side that were well organised and stubborn at times. We struggled at certain moments, certainly in that final third, to really try and break them down. We certainly lacked a little something.

“But in the end, we probed a really good opportunity. There were some lovely bits and then it was a well-worked goal, which obviously puts us through.

“So there were some real positives. A lot of players there will have not had many minutes and they've got minutes in their legs, so there's some positives there.”

One of the big positives from the night was the goal from Ramsey, his first in Burnley colours.

“I’m really pleased with that,” Parker said.

“It's been a long, long, long road for him. Obviously he’s coming back from a really long injury, so I’m pleased he got the minutes today and obviously got his goal as well.

“I thought his overall performance tonight was very, very good. But I’m pleased for a lot of the boys too, because they needed that in their legs tonight, which was good.”

Burnley, who made all 11 changes, looked disjointed for much of the game, which wasn’t a huge surprise given a number of those starting were either making their debuts or returning from long-term absences.

One of those debutants was Armando Broja, who teed up Ramsey’s early strike but otherwise looked a little rusty.

“Look, I don't think tonight is a real judgement,” Parker added. “He needs minutes, Armando, and obviously he's been out game-wise.

“He's been in with us now for probably two and a half weeks and certainly he needs some more minutes in his legs. That's training as well, so we'll get there with him.”

