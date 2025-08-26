Opta predicts Burnley's position in the final Premier League table after Sunderland win

Burnley are now up and running for the season following their weekend win against Sunderland.
Last time out in the Premier League, it took the Clarets until the seventh match day for them to record their first three points of the campaign.

But fast forward two years and Scott Parker’s side have got off the mark nice and early, beating the Black Cats 2-0 in their first home game of the season.

Second-half goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony were enough to see off a Sunderland side who are likely to be one of their main relegation rivals this year.

It means all three newly-promoted sides have already won after two games, marking a stark difference to previous seasons gone by.

Leeds United were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal, however, following their opening day win against Everton, seeing them slip below Burnley on goal difference.

Elsewhere, West Ham and Wolves both remain pointless, while the likes of Brighton, Aston Villa and Burnley’s next opponents – Manchester United – have just one point to their name.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates after scoring Burnley's second goal during Saturday's 2-0 win over Sunderland (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)placeholder image
Jaidon Anthony celebrates after scoring Burnley's second goal during Saturday's 2-0 win over Sunderland (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

But what are the early predictions following the second round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Final predicted table

  1. Liverpool
  2. Arsenal
  3. Man City
  4. Chelsea
  5. Newcastle
  6. Aston Villa
  7. Crystal Palace
  8. Tottenham
  9. Nottingham Forest
  10. Bournemouth
  11. Brighton
  12. Brentford
  13. Everton
  14. Man Utd
  15. Fulham
  16. Wolves
  17. Leeds United
  18. West Ham
  19. Burnley
  20. Sunderland

