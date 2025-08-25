Former Burnley duo join Ben Mee on trial with surprise Championship strugglers

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Aug 2025, 18:03 BST
Not one, not two, but three former Burnley players are currently on trial with surprise Championship strugglers Sheffield United.
placeholder image
Read More
Burnley boss Scott Parker on the importance of claiming first win early into the...
Most Popular

The Blades pushed Burnley and Leeds United all the way in the fight for automatic promotion last season, only to fall short and finish in third place.

They were then beaten by Sunderland in the play-off final, a defeat that ultimately cost Chris Wilder his job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then, Ruben Selles has arrived and has overseen a terrible start to the campaign, with the Bramall Lane outfit sitting rock bottom of the Championship following three straight defeats. They’ve also scored just one goal.

The Blades were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage following a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City.

Now, our sister paper the Sheffield Star is reporting that former Claret Ben Mee has been joined on trial by another two ex-Burnley men.

It had already been revealed that Mee was training with United following his release by Brentford at the end of last season – and it’s claimed the Blades are expected to make a decision over whether or not to hand the experienced defender a contract at some point this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ben Mee has been on trial with the Blades following his recent release from Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)placeholder image
Ben Mee has been on trial with the Blades following his recent release from Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It’s also been reported that Nathan Redmond, who was released by Burnley at the end of last season, and Danny Ings are also currently in training with the Blades.

Ings has been without a club since leaving West Ham during the summer.

Your next Burnley FC read: Sky Sports Ref Watch debate Burnley's disallowed goal vs Sunderland and potential red card

Related topics:BladesBurnleySheffield UnitedChris WilderLeeds UnitedSunderlandDanny Ings
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice