Former Burnley duo join Ben Mee on trial with surprise Championship strugglers

Not one, not two, but three former Burnley players are currently on trial with surprise Championship strugglers Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades pushed Burnley and Leeds United all the way in the fight for automatic promotion last season, only to fall short and finish in third place.

They were then beaten by Sunderland in the play-off final, a defeat that ultimately cost Chris Wilder his job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Ruben Selles has arrived and has overseen a terrible start to the campaign, with the Bramall Lane outfit sitting rock bottom of the Championship following three straight defeats. They’ve also scored just one goal.

The Blades were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage following a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City.

Now, our sister paper the Sheffield Star is reporting that former Claret Ben Mee has been joined on trial by another two ex-Burnley men.

It had already been revealed that Mee was training with United following his release by Brentford at the end of last season – and it’s claimed the Blades are expected to make a decision over whether or not to hand the experienced defender a contract at some point this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Mee has been on trial with the Blades following his recent release from Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It’s also been reported that Nathan Redmond, who was released by Burnley at the end of last season, and Danny Ings are also currently in training with the Blades.

Ings has been without a club since leaving West Ham during the summer.

Your next Burnley FC read: Sky Sports Ref Watch debate Burnley's disallowed goal vs Sunderland and potential red card