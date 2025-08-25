Burnley boss Scott Parker on the importance of claiming first win early into the season

It took Burnley until their seventh game to pick up their first win of the season the last time they were in the Premier League.

Fast forward two years, Scott Parker’s side have managed to get that monkey off their back nice and early – registering three points at only the second attempt and in their first home game of the season.

"Like always, this is a massive three points for us,” Parker said afterwards.

"In the Premier League, any three points you get are humongous. It's only early for us, so to get three points on the board within the second game, a game at home as well, I'm delighted really.

"Not just for us, but for the fans as well. But I'm really happy.”

Burnley’s victory also means all three newly-promoted sides have already won this season, bucking the trend of recent campaigns.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

When asked if the three clubs are taking a different approach this season, Parker added: “There's a lot of things we're trying to do. There's a lot of things we've worked on over the summer and a lot of work that's gone in.

"That’s in terms of trying to identify the key elements to the Premier League and how the game has evolved, because it's certainly evolved.

"What gives you a fighting chance in this division for a team like us? And I always say, a team like us or any team coming up from the Championship, there is one humongous challenge. Humongous challenge. And I'm a realist. I'm very honest, I understand it.

"We need to add ingredients to us that make it very, very difficult and we need to have a mentality about us to understand the journey.

“I've tried to explain the journey to the players and try to give them a real understanding of how certain things may look at certain moments. They’re the challenges. That's the Premier League when you're a team coming up from the Championship.”

