'Buzzing': Scott Parker's verdict on Burnley's first win of the season against Sunderland

A delighted Scott Parker hailed his “brilliant” Burnley players following their hard-earned victory against Sunderland.

Parker’s side were made to work hard for the three points, with their second not coming until the 88th minute – but ultimately they were more than worthy of the win.

“I'm delighted,” Parker said.

“I'm absolutely buzzing, first and foremost, for the players and for the fans and everyone involved.

“I thought we were brilliant today. I thought it was everything we’re going to need to be.

“They obviously missed a big chance early on with a great save from Martin [Dubravka] and then I thought for large parts…I asked the lads today to show a real endeavour, to show an impetus, let's get these supporters right behind us and I thought we did that and I thought we we well worthy of the three points.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We were rock solid, soaked up some pressure and we got the second goal on the counter-attack goal and then defended our goal for a clean sheet, which was massive as well.”

Burnley’s goal at the start of the second-half through Cullen felt like justice had been served, after the hosts had cruelly been denied an opener during the first 45 minutes, when Lyle Foster’s strike was harshly ruled out.

“The timing [of the first goal] was key,” Parker added.

“It was disappointing with the goal that obviously didn't stand for us. It was quite soft and I thought we were going 1-0 ahead at the time.

“It’s always a challenge to come out at half-time, wanting to try and set about it again. But we got off to a great start and that changes the dynamics.

“Our structure today was very good. I thought we defended very, very well and then we hit them on the counter, which was a lovely finish from Jaidon, which probably gave us some oxygen, to be honest with you.

“Like always in these games, you’re leading 1-0 and the pressure comes in, they can commit more men and we needed to soak that up, which we did very, very well. We were diligent and then obviously hit them on the counter, which gave us some air.”

The ability to soak up pressure and suffer won’t come as a surprise to Burnley fans, who witnessed their side do exactly that on a number of occasions last season with their record-breaking defence.

“We need to be comfortable being uncomfortable at certain moments,” Parker said.

“I thought there were elements. This is a brand new back unit. It's a new keeper, new players, it is going to take time.

“What pleased me the most was I see some real traits from last year and that's work on the training field. I thought we were very, very solid in that.”

