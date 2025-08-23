Premier League explain why Lyle Foster's 'goal' for Burnley against Sunderland was ruled out
Scott Parker’s side thought they had taken the lead in the 18th minute when Lyle Foster fired high past Robin Roefs and into the roof of the net.
The goal music at Turf Moor had even been switched on, with the Clarets fans celebrating in their first home game of the season.
But it turns out referee Michael Salisbury had already blown his whistle for a free-kick, deeming Foster to have fouled defender Jenson Seelt as he looked to break through on goal.
VAR couldn’t even check the incident, it’s claimed, because Salisbury had awarded the free-kick before Foster found the back of the net.
Clarifying why the ‘goal’ was ruled out, the Premier League Centre account on X, an operational hub which provides information directly from the VAR Hub and PGMOL experts, said: “The referee’s call of no goal following a foul by Foster on Seelt was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that Seelt was clearly tripped from behind.”