'I can't do this on my own': Scott Parker's passionate Burnley rallying call to Turf Moor faithful

Scott Parker launched an impassioned rallying call to Burnley supporters after getting off the mark with their first win of the season.

The Clarets lost their first seven home games in their last season in the Premier League, but on this occasion they’re up and running from the off.

Discussing the significance of Burnley’s home form this season, Parker said: "It's massively important.

“I think that was my main message to the lads leading into this game. The main thing is, our first home game, we need to make these fans believe. We need to make them feel or illustrate to our fans what we're capable of this year.

“I often say it to the players, the eyes don't lie. People come to football stadiums and your eyes don't lie – and what your eyes don't lie is they see a group of men that run, are committed, have a desire and a passion.

“For that, I think the majority of our supporters will always forgive a bad touch, bad technique, will forgive bad performances through just lack of something. But what they will never forgive and what I won't forgive is a lack of desire and a passion.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“This is our first home game, this is our opportunity for our fans to see what belief we have as a group. I thought our fans were superb. I thought our players give them that belief and I thought for large parts, it was every bit of that.

"They're going to be vitally important this year. As a football club, I can't do this on my own. These 20, 30-odd players can't do this on their own. It's going to need the whole football club to support and to get behind us, to buckle in at times for the bumpy road and the challenge that we face.

"With that, as a whole unit and a whole football club and organisation, we give ourselves a fighting chance really. That's probably the main message.”

