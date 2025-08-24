Esteve, Ugochukwu and Broja: Burnley injury update after Sunderland win

Both Maxime Esteve and Lesley Ugochukwu were forced to hobble off during Burnley’s win against Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Scott Parker didn’t appear too concerned – suggesting neither one was overly serious.

Ugochukwu, on his full debut, had to be hauled off in the 69th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 win to be replaced by Josh Laurent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esteve, meanwhile, also hobbled off seven minutes from time despite initially attempting to carry on, to be replaced by Joe Worrall.

"I've not double-checked, but it seems like as if it was just a little bit of cramp,” Parker said afterwards.

“Lesley, I understand that because he's only been in for a couple of weeks. But we put him in today and I probably knew that it would be a change that I would have to make within 60 odd minutes. I think it probably got the best of him in terms of the actual physical load.

"But he was brilliant today on his debut. I think we could see what a top player he's going to be for us and what an important player he's going to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxime Esteve receives treatment during Burnley's win against Sunderland (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Armando Broja was left out once again as the summer signing continues to fight his way to full match sharpness.

“He's not far, not far at all,” Parker said. “He's just probably a little bit behind.

“Like I said, I don't want to risk anything here or take a massive, massive risk with Armando.

"He just needs a bit more work. Hopefully we can start integrating him, maybe on Tuesday [against Derby County in the Carabao Cup] and we can start seeing him then.”