Scott Parker hails 'incredible' Burnley man following goal and assist in Sunderland win

Scott Parker hailed an “incredible” Josh Cullen following Burnley’s win over Sunderland.

The midfielder bagged the first goal in fine style, curling home beyond the goalkeeper’s reach after latching onto Jaidon Anthony’s clever free-kick.

Cullen then set Anthony free during the final minutes of normal time as Parker’s men made sure of the win with an 88th-minute second.

But it was Cullen’s all-round performance, as well as his overall contribution to the club both on and off the pitch, that Parker was at pains to highlight after Saturday’s victory in their first home game of the season.

“I'm delighted for Josh,” the Clarets boss said.

“I thought he was incredible – and he is incredible, to be honest with you. He's got every trait in him that I appreciate. He's got every trait in him that I respect. This is a guy that is heart, soul, he's got everything about him.

Josh Cullen celebrates the 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I'm pleased in the way he went about it. He set us on our way [with the goal], then got an assist, so I’m delighted for Josh.

"He led us today like the captain should. He leads us every day in training as well.”