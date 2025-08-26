Burnley trio named in Premier League team of the week alongside Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham men

A trio of Burnley players have been named in the Premier League’s team of the week following Saturday’s victory over Sunderland.

Scott Parker’s side got up and running for the season with a hard-earned 2-0 victory against the Black Cats, thanks to second-half strikes from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony.

Following this weekend’s final round of fixtures, a Premier League team of the week has been compiled – and it features three Burnley men.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the top flight over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

Team of the week

Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 8.17

Josh Cullen got Burnley up and running during their 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

England’s number one saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet as the Toffees beat Brighton 2-0 in their first game at their new stadium.

Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) – 10.0

A perfect day at the office for the Gunners full-back, who scored twice and registered an assist during their 5-0 rout of Leeds United.

Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves) – 7.73

Despite Wolves suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth, the Ivorian defender was still among the best performers.

Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) – 7.73

‘Ikea Maldini’ was in top form as the Clarets got their season up and running with a 2-0 home win against Sunderland.

James Garner (Everton) – 8.33

Predominately a midfielder, Garner netted from left-back as Everton beat Brighton 2-0 in the first game at their new stadium.

Joao Palhinha (Tottenham) – 8.05

The summer signing from Bayern Munich capitalised on a James Trafford mistake to slot home Spurs’ second goal in their 2-0 win at Man City.

Josh Cullen (Burnley) – 8.31

The midfielder was Burnley’s standout performer with a goal and an assist, as well as a real captain’s performance during the 2-0 win against Sunderland.

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 8.06

Ndiaye got Everton up and running during their 2-0 win against Brighton, meaning he scored the last goal at Goodison as well as the first goal at the new stadium.

Jaidon Anthony (Burnley) – 8.21

The winger set up Josh Cullen’s opener during the 2-0 win against Sunderland and made sure of the three points with a late second.

Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 9.30

The forward continued the fine start to his Chelsea career with a goal and two assists during the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham.

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 8.84

The former Coventry City striker got off the mark for the Gunners with a brace during the 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United.

