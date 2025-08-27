Scott Parker on Mike Tresor's Burnley future after assist in Carabao Cup cameo

Mike Tresor was Burnley’s last-gasp assist king during their midweek cup win, but he could still leave the club before Monday night’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to Clarets boss Scott Parker, who admits there could be an option for the winger to head elsewhere to get some game time under his belt.

“I thought it was a lovely bit of play,” Parker said. “There’s [Aaron] Ramsey's ball into the pocket, it’s’ a lovely set from Barnesy [Ashley Barnes] and then there’s Mikey with a lovely little bit of detail in terms of putting it through and a good finish. I think that was exactly what the game probably needed.

"It's always difficult when you're playing against a real disciplined, low-block side. Your technical detail needs to be right at it and that last phase from us was probably perfect in that sense.”

It was Tresor’s first appearance for the Clarets since January’s FA cup tie at Reading, where he again came off the bench to lay on not one, but two assists.

His 12-minute cameo against Derby was also Tresor’s first Turf Moor outing in over 16 months.

Tresor laid on the assist for Oliver Sonne's last-gasp winner against Derby in the cup (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

During that time, the Belgian has been hampered by injury and health issues which left him unavailable for selection for a prolonged period of time.

But despite Tuesday night’s moment of quality, it appears Tresor is still not in Parker’s first-team plans.

When asked by the Burnley Express what lies in store for the winger over the next few days, the Clarets boss said: “Well, we'll see. You know, I think we'll see how that goes.

"Mikey's been brilliant over pre-season, [but] I think it's fair to say that maybe there will be options, or certainly an option, for Mikey to go and get some game time.

“His quality is there for everyone to see, you see that tonight. He can unlock things, but we'll see what pans out in the next coming days.”

