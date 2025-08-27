Burnley discover Carabao Cup third round opponents after being handed another home tie

Burnley’s reward for edging past Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup is another home tie – this time against League One Cardiff City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff City, who were relegated to the third tier last season, will travel to Turf Moor after beating Cheltenham Town 3-0 in their second round tie.

After being handed nine consecutive away draws in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Scott Parker’s side have now been on the receiving end of back-to-back home draws this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley secured their spot in the next round with a last-gasp win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

Aaron Ramsey had earlier given the Clarets an early lead with his first goal for the club, which was cancelled out by Bobby Clark’s leveller.

Round three games will take place across two weeks, beginning September 15 and September 22. That’s because Champions League and Europa League games are also scheduled to take place during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third round ties will take place across two weeks, beginning September 15 and September 22 (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The draw was a little complicated in the fact that the Premier League sides in European competitions entering the competition had to be kept apart to avoid a fixture clash.

Explaining why, the EFL said in a statement: “As UEFA competition fixtures cannot be rescheduled, and to enable the Carabao Cup to proceed within its agreed schedule without disrupting other league or domestic cup fixtures, the additional conditions will ensure that clubs participating in the Champions League or Europa League cannot meet each other in round three of the League Cup.

“This will ensure that both teams drawn in each tie will be able to fulfil the fixture in one of the allocated weeks.

“It would always be the EFL’s preference to conduct the draw in the traditional manner, but these changes have been forced upon us for the second season in succession as a result of UEFA’s failure to consult with the leagues of Europe prior to finalising its competition schedule.

“These conditions will not be required for ties in round four.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker on Mike Tresor's Burnley future after assist in Carabao Cup cameo