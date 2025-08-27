Burnley backup goalkeeper departs in permanent deal without making first-team appearance

Backup Burnley goalkeeper Etienne Green has departed the club in a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old links up with Danish side FC Fredericia and pens a permanent deal. No fee has been mentioned by either club.

He was Burnley’s number three last season behind first-choice keeper James Trafford and backup Vaclav Hladky, who was the preferred choice in cup games.

While Trafford has departed, the arrivals of Max Weiss and Martin Dubravka have pushed Green even further down the pecking order – freeing him up to pursue more game time elsewhere.

"I am really, really happy,” Green said of his move.

"It has been a good few days talking to Fredericia and I can hardly wait to get started.

Green leaves Turf Moor without making a competitive appearance for the Clarets (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"What I am most looking forward to is getting out on the pitch and delivering. That is the most important thing for me. “I have followed the club a bit on social media and I have seen good results and committed fans. That just makes me even more excited to get started here at FC Fredericia.”

Green’s exit is unlikely to be the last departure from Turf Moor before Monday’s 7pm deadline.

A number of players are in need of minutes, including the likes of Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi.

