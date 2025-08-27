Carabao Cup third round draw: Everything Burnley fans need to know

Burnley secured their spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a last-gasp win over Derby County last night.

Oliver Sonne’s stoppage-time winner avoided the drama of penalties, as Scott Parker’s all-changed side ran out 2-1 winners.

Aaron Ramsey had earlier given the Clarets an early lead with his first goal for the club, which was cancelled out by Bobby Clark’s leveller.

All that is now left is to find out who the Clarets will face in the next round of the competition – which will be determined tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw:

When is the draw?

Third round ties will be drawn tonight live on Sky Sports, following the conclusion of Grimsby Town’s second round game with Manchester United.

The Clarets secured their passage into the next round with a late 2-1 win over Derby County (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

What makes this draw different?

Clubs participating in European competitions will now enter the draw. However, because UEFA fixtures can not be rescheduled, these sides are unable to be drawn against one another.

Explaining why, the EFL said in a statement: “As UEFA competition fixtures cannot be rescheduled, and to enable the Carabao Cup to proceed within its agreed schedule without disrupting other league or domestic cup fixtures, the additional conditions will ensure that clubs participating in the Champions League or Europa League cannot meet each other in round three of the League Cup.

“This will ensure that both teams drawn in each tie will be able to fulfil the fixture in one of the allocated weeks.

“It would always be the EFL’s preference to conduct the draw in the traditional manner, but these changes have been forced upon us for the second season in succession as a result of UEFA’s failure to consult with the leagues of Europe prior to finalising its competition schedule.

“These conditions will not be required for ties in round four.”

How does the draw work?

The draw consists of 32 clubs including 23 winners from the second round, plus nine Premier League clubs competing in UEFA competitions.

Two separate bowls will be utilised – one consisting of Champions League and Europa League clubs, and one consisting of the remaining 24 clubs.

A pre-draw takes place before tonight's match on Sky Sports to determine whether each of the eight UCL/UEL teams will be playing home or away.

For the main draw, the first eight ties will be drawn by alternating between one club from bowl one (European clubs) and one club from bowl two.

Once the first eight ties featuring the UCL/UEL teams have been drawn, the remaining eight ties will then be drawn from bowl two in traditional format.

Is the third round also regionalised?

No, from this round of the competition, the draw is no longer regionalised into northern and southern sections.

When will the third round tie take place?

Round three games will take place across two weeks, beginning September 15 and September 22. That’s because Champions League and Europa League games are also scheduled to take place during this period.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Arsenal

2 Aston Villa

3 Barnsley

4 Bradford City

5 Brentford

6 Burnley

7 Cambridge United

8 Cardiff City

9 Chelsea

10 Crystal Palace

11 Doncaster Rovers

12 Huddersfield Town

13 Lincoln City

14 Liverpool

15 Manchester City

16 Millwall

17 Newcastle United

18 Nottingham Forest

19 Port Vale

20 Reading

21 Sheffield Wednesday

22 Southampton

23 Swansea City

24 Tottenham Hotspur

25 Wigan Athletic

26 Wolverhampton Wanderers

27 Wrexham

28 Wycombe Wanderers

29 Everton or Mansfield Town

30 Fulham or Bristol City

31 Grimsby Town or Manchester United

32 Oxford United or Brighton & Hove Albion

