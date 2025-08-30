Man Utd 3-2 Burnley: Stoppage-time penalty cruelly denies Clarets comeback point

A stoppage-time penalty cruelly denied Burnley a hard-earned point against Manchester United.

Scott Parker’s men looked to be continuing their positive start to the season after fighting back not once, but twice during a dramatic second-half.

Goals from Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony had seen the Clarets peg back United on two separate occasions.

But Anthony was penalised for a pull on Amad in stoppage-time, allowing Bruno Fernandes to win it right at the death.

After making 11 changes against Derby in the Carabao Cup in midweek, the Clarets reverted back to the side that beat Sunderland 2-0 last weekend.

That meant Jacob Bruun Larsen retained his spot at right-wing back ahead of Oliver Sonne, who scored Burnley’s winner in the cup.

Despite making their first appearances of the season in the cup, Bashir Humphreys, Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja were not named in Burnley’s matchday squad. Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts, Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

United's late penalty followed a lengthy VAR delay (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

As for United, under-pressure boss Ruben Amorim named Altay Bayindir in goal ahead of Andre Onana.

It was the home side that threatened first, with former United loanee Martin Dubravka forced into an early save to deny Lery Yoro’s header from a corner, although the last touch appeared to come off Quilindschy Hartman.

The Red Devils continued to apply the early pressure, as Dubravka was equal to a low drive from Matheus Cunha before Maxime Esteve glanced a header just wide of the far post as he stretched his neck muscles to clear.

The Clarets managed to weather the early storm though and threatened for the first time through Lesley Ugochukwu, who opened up the pitch with a slick bit of play through the centre of the park.

No chance came at the end of it, but it was far more promising from the visitors, who had otherwise struggled to get a foothold in the game up to that point.

Burnley couldn’t afford to become complacent though, with the hosts dealing a quickfire double warning through Mbuemo.

The first chance was well saved by Dubravka after Hannibal had been caught in possession, with the second - a fierce volley - arrowing wide of the far post.

Soon after, United were awarded a penalty following a tussle between Kyle Walker and Mason Mount right on the edge of the Burnley box. But following a lengthy VAR delay, and with referee Sam Barrott visiting the monitor, it was eventually decided to give the Clarets a free-kick instead.

The home fans were again up in arms a minute or two later when Amad Diallo went to ground inside the box, but Barrott waved away the appeals, correctly adjudging Quildinschy Hartman to have won the ball.

It remained one-way pressure though and eventually that pressure told, as United took the lead midway through the first-half.

It eventually went down as a Josh Cullen own goal, after Casemiro’s free header from a Bruno Fernandes free kick rebounded off the bar and onto his shoulder. Despite Dubravka’s best efforts to claw the ball away from goal, the referee’s watch soon told him the ball had crossed the line.

We had to wait until the 37th minute for Burnley’s first chance of the game, but it was nevertheless a good one - as Hannibal lashed over on the turn from just 10 yards out against his former side.

But at the other end, Burnley were again nearly undone from a corner as Mount flicked on a Fernandes corner onto the top of Dubravka’s bar.

Just as the first-half ticked into stoppage time, United threatened with ANOTHER corner, this time the completely unmarked Diallo being denied by Dubravka after retreating deep to receive Fernandes’ driven delivery.

Both sides squandered good chances in first-half stoppage-time, the first coming Burnley’s way as a long Walker throw was partially cleared to Hartman, but his goalbound effort was well blocked.

United immediately broke at pace and with alarming ease, as Mbuemo teed up Diallo to tap home at the back post - but instead he somehow transpired to blaze well over.

Burnley slowly but surely began to grow into the game at the start of the second-half and, out of nowhere, levelled in the 55th minute through Lyle Foster.

After a slow and patient build-up, Burnley found Jacob Bruun Larsen in space down the right flank and the Dane delivered a pinpoint cross for Foster to steer home after getting in between two United defenders.

Inexplicably, the Clarets remained level for barely a minute, as United scored straight from kick-off through Mbuemo to restore their lead.

Diogo Dalot managed to get the wrong side of Hjalmar Ekdal too easily and he pulled the ball back for Mbuemo to slot home from just six yards out.

At this point, the game was anyone’s, with chances coming at both ends of the pitch. To begin with, Foster thought he had a second to level once again as he rounded the keeper before slotting home, only to be ruled offside by the barest of margins.

Fernandes then side-footed inches wide after the Clarets had been undone by yet another corner routine.

The drama continued, with the Clarets levelling for a second time through Anthony - and this time the goal counted.

Loum Tchaouna, off the bench for Hannibal, almost made an instant impact after being left unmarked at the back post. But his effort was saved by Bayindir straight to Anthony, who did the rest by forcing the ball home from close range.

At this point, the game was essentially basketball, with both sides taking turns to attack. United looked to load the Burnley box during the final 10 minutes, getting crosses in from all angles.

One of these crosses came from Mbuemo with just four minutes left, as substitute Benjamin Sesko looped a header just over Dubravka’s crossbar.

It looked as though Burnley were going to hold out for a well-earned draw, but another moment of controversy followed in first-half stoppage-time as Anthony conceded a penalty for a “sustained shirt pull” on Amad - the official reason given upon VAR review.

While Amad couldn’t wait to throw himself to the ground, Anthony clearly had hold of Amad’s shirt as he surged into the Burnley box.

After a lengthy wait, Fernandes slotted the penalty past Dubravka’s despairing dive to win it for United right at the death.

TEAMS

Man Utd: Bayindir, Yoro (Mazraoui), De Ligt, Shaw, Dalot, Amad, Casemiro (Sesko), Fernandes, Mount (Mainoo), Mbuemo, Cunha (Zirkzee)

Subs not used: Onana, Dorgu, Heaven, Maguire, Ugarte

Burnley: Dubravka, Bruun Larsen (Sonne), Walker, Ekdal (Worrall), Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu (Laurent), Hannibal (Tchaouna), Anthony, Foster

Subs not used: Hladky, Pires, Ramsey, Edwards, Flemming

Referee: Sam Barrott

