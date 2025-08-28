Burnley's stance on Florentino Luis amid reports of interest in Benfica midfielder

Burnley hold an interest in Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

Sky Sports claim the Clarets are considering a move for the 26-year-old, who is also attracting interest from European giants Marseille and Roma.

Burnley are mulling over making a loan offer with an obligation to buy, the report also states.

The Burnley Express understands the interest in Luis is genuine, but as of yet that’s as far as things have materialised.

Premier League rivals Everton and Leeds United have also previously been mentioned with his services.

Luis is known to be a tenacious hard-working midfielder that tends to sit just in front of the backline. He’s previously been compared to Brazilian Casemiro.

The Angolan has made over 100 appearances for Benfica since 2019, while also spending time out on loan with Monaco and Getafe during that time.

Luis in action for Benfica during this summer's FIFA Club World Cup (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

It comes as Burnley boss Scott Parker reiterated his desire for the club to do further business during the final days of the transfer window, which shuts at 7pm on Monday night.

Speaking this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United, Parker suggested it could be a busy few days, with both ins and outs still on the agenda.

"We're hoping to try and maybe do some business if we can,” he said. “But that will come down to a lot of things and a lot of boxes needing to be ticked.

“Like anyone in this position, there's a lot of things that need to fall into place.

"Hopefully there may also be some players that probably leave just down to the sheer squad of numbers we have and for those players to go and get some real game time is essential.

“I'm sure it'll be a busy three or four days, like it always is. Not the best of times for any manager because there's a lot of uncertainty in certain moments, which is not great, but we'll get there.”

Burnley have already been busy in the market this summer, bringing in nine new signings on their return to the Premier League.

