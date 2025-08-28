Scott Parker shares Burnley transfer update ahead of Monday's deadline

Burnley boss Scott Parker remains hopeful of further incomings during the last few days of the summer transfer window.

The Clarets don’t have long to finalise their business, however, with the window shutting at 7pm on Monday.

Nine new signings have already arrived at Turf Moor this summer, but Parker is still on the lookout for more.

When asked if Burnley’s transfer business is complete, the Clarets boss said: “No, I don't think so. I think we'll try and look to try and strengthen in certain areas where we can.

“We're active, we’re trying to look to bring some in. As always, at this time of the year, it can be tricky. There are clubs that don't want to let players go and the different variables that come with that, really.

“I think it's fair to say that maybe some will leave in terms of just getting some game time. The squad at this present moment in time is quite loaded and you can see that.

“Ideally, we'll try and trim that squad down a little bit. There's only a certain amount of numbers you can physically name in a squad as well, so we'll see what happens over the coming days.”

Scott Parker is still hopeful of further incomings before Monday night's deadline (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

While the club will be busy finalising their summer business, Parker will be busy preparing for a big trip to Old Trafford on Saturday – and the Clarets boss admits he is looking forward to the window finally closing.

“There are always challenges, of course,” he added. “There have been challenges since the start of this pre-season, because obviously there's a lot of numbers here and trying to manage that.

“There's obviously some complications with that, or certainly causes some issues. But to be fair we've managed that very, very well. I think we've balanced that really, really well.

“But it’s the last week of the window and you never really know exactly where you are. I always look forward to a window shutting, to be quite honest with you, and this one's no different.”

