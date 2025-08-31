Burnley's Premier League rivals emerge as potential destination for Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill remains a free agent after turning down Burnley’s offer of a new contract.

But the Clarets could still see their former midfielder next season, with reports suggesting the 29-year-old is in talks with one of their Premier League rivals.

Sky Sports claim Wolves are in discussions with Brownhill’s representatives ahead of Monday’s deadline – although as a free agent there is no rush to finalise the move.

Brownhill is also understood to be mulling over a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab FC. It’s been claimed the Saudi Pro League outfit are offering a salary in advance of £100,000 to secure his services.

Burnley’s Premier League rivals Leeds United have previously been linked with his signature, while Championship trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton are also said to be keen.

The Clarets offered Brownhill new and improved terms to remain at Turf Moor, but last season’s club captain has opted to go elsewhere.

Brownhill, who scored 18 goals from midfield during last season’s promotion-winning campaign, confirmed he would be moving on in a social media post at the end of July.

Brownhill remains without a club after turning down a new contract offer at Turf Moor (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"After five-and-a-half incredible years at this fantastic club, I’ve come to the unbelievably difficult decision that now is the right time for me to start the next part of my journey in football,” Brownhill penned.

"My decision has only ever been about me wanting to challenge myself further and continue to grow as a person and a professional. I feel that a new project at this point in my career simply allows me to do that.”

