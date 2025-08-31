Opinion: Tedious, tiresome VAR takes centre stage during Burnley's cruel Man Utd defeat

The problem with VAR is that it’s unavoidable.

Writing this verdict on Burnley’s action-packed, dramatic, end-to-end and ultimately controversial 3-2 defeat, I should be focusing on the action, the tactics, the individual performances, the contrasting halves and the resilience and character Scott Parker’s side showed to fight and claw their way back into the game.

As it is, I’m going to have to do something I really don’t want to, which is to analyse refereeing decisions – and sometimes not even his – to the nth degree. Zooming in on graphics, deciphering where lines are drawn, working out what is and what isn’t in the 18-yard box, whether a shirt was pulled or not and so on and so on. It’s all rather soulless and dispiriting.

I was never in favour of VAR from the start, but I get it. This is a billion-pound industry and there’s so much on the line, so much riding on every kick of the ball, every blow of a whistle, every referee’s trip to the monitor.

But what people – and by people, I’m mostly referring to those in charge here, the decision-makers – seemingly struggle to get their head around, is that so much of what happens in football is, and will always continue to be, subjective.

I don’t have an issue with goalline technology, that’s black or white. It’s in or out. That’s why the technology in tennis and cricket is so effective, because the subjectivity is taken out. Is the ball in line with the batter’s pad? Did the tennis ball bounce on the tramline or just outside of it? That’s what it’s there for and serves an obvious and meaningful purpose.

But when the referee, the person who is supposed to be in charge, let’s not forget, is being told how to re-referee games from two men sitting in a truck hundreds of miles away, you can almost physically feel the soul and life being sucked out of the game.

VAR checks for a penalty during Burnley's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And who the hell ever asked for the referee to mic up and announce his decisions to the crowd? That can get right in the bin. This isn’t amateur dramatics.

This isn’t even a rant about VAR because Burnley lost, as cruel as it was coming right at the death. There’s a case to be made that all the big decisions made at Old Trafford were actually the right ones, although there continues to be complete befuddlement at what part of Lyle Foster’s body was actually adjudged to have been offside.

But if the striker was in an offside position by a toenail, or a millimetre of his torso, then so be it I suppose. That’s what the game has come to. There’s no advantage gained whatsoever, but if this is how we’re going to decipher who is offside and who isn’t, I suppose this is the way to do it.

It’s just all very boring though, isn’t it? I write this piece with no enthusiasm. There’s no passion in these words. In fact, I’m becoming increasingly frustrated that, almost 500 words in, I’ve made no reference to the game or how Burnley performed. So let’s get to it.

Lyle Foster celebrates his equaliser against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The actual game

Let’s be frank, by half-time Burnley were entirely grateful to still be within one goal of United. Whether it was a reaction from Ruben Amorim’s side to their midweek cup horror, or Burnley were just well off the pace, or a combination of both, the Red Devils should really have been out of sight.

The first 10 minutes or so were very reminiscent of the opening day at Tottenham. Whether they’re overawed by the occasion, the magnitude of playing at these big grounds, or tactically they just got it wrong, the Clarets were struggling to lay a glove on a United side that were one draw or defeat away from crisis unfolding before September was even upon us.

The first-half wasn’t a Scott Parker Burnley side at all, because the gaps and spaces appearing across the pitch were gargantuan. Bruno, Mbuemo, Cunha and co were cutting through them almost at will.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates his equaliser against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The big frustration though is that United didn’t even have to work for their opener. It was a simple set-piece delivered by Fernandes straight onto the head of the unmarked Casemiro, who – Harry Maguire aside – is United’s most obvious attacking threat from set-pieces.

The Brazilian’s header rebounded off the crossbar, bounced back off Josh Cullen’s shoulder and just over the line, despite Martin Dubravka’s best efforts. VAR couldn’t be blamed on this occasion.

Despite one or two moments, Hannibal lashing over and Quildinschy Hartman seeing a shot blocked after a long throw, the first-half belonged entirely to the home side. The second though, was in complete contrast.

Battling back

Parker tightened up those aforementioned spaces and, as a result, his side managed to get a foothold in the game – with Lyle Foster soon getting them back on level terms with a close-range finish from Jacob Bruun Larsen’s pinpoint delivery.

What followed was really poor though, it has to be said, as United restored their lead straight from kick-off – again not having to work particularly hard to earn it.

Referee Sam Barrott leaves the field at full time. Manchester United v Burnley, Old Trafford, 30th August 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mbuemo was the man to steer home after a rudimentary long ball forward had found its way to Diogo Dalot, who got past Hjalmar Ekdal too easily before pulling it back into the six-yard box, where United’s new summer signing did the rest.

This is where Burnley showed their character and resilience though, because they could easily have gone under. But they reset, settled themselves and went again. Even when Foster was harshly denied a second with his well-taken finish after rounding the keeper, Burnley didn’t allow it to affect them.

They stuck at it and got their rewards when Jaidon Anthony forced the ball home after Altay Bayindir had saved from substitute Loum Tchauouna, with what must have been his first touches of the ball.

At this stage, it was anyone’s game. There was no real structure, it was end-to-end madness. It was kick and rush. It was playground stuff. There was no sophistication to it. In a way, it was balmy, mad and downright enjoyable. You couldn’t take your eyes off it.

But that enjoyment was soon sucked out of us all at the death. And there we have it, back to VAR. To quote Come Dine With Me, which is a first, you win. Dear lord, what a sad little life.

