Burnley's Aaron Ramsey set for transfer deadline day loan switch to Championship outfit

Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Burnley on loan on transfer deadline day, as per reports.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath is reporting the 22-year-old is a target for Championship outfit Leicester City.

Sources have confirmed to the Burnley Express that this is correct and the midfielder is indeed set for a season-long loan move to the King Power.

It comes after Ramsey scored his first Burnley goal during last week’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Derby County. It was also Ramsey’s first start since February 2024.

The former Aston Villa man, who joined the Clarets in August 2023, spent 13 months on the sidelines after suffering a horror knee injury during a defeat to Arsenal.

With regular game time not guaranteed at Turf Moor, with Josh Cullen, Lesley Ugochukwu and Josh Laurent seemingly ahead of him – and Florentino Luis about to sign from Benfica – it’s been decided that Ramsey would benefit from regular game-time.

He’s set to be one of several departures from Gawthorpe on transfer deadline day.

Ramsey is due to join Championship side Leicester City on loan (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Darko Churlinov is set to join Turkish side Kocaelispor in a permanent deal, while Michael Obafemi is primed for a loan move to German second division side FC Bochum.

Elsewhere, youngsters Charlie Casper and Michael Mellon are also to leave on loan to Grimsby Town and Oldham Athletic respectively.

Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor could also move on.

