Deadline day loan exit lined up for Burnley striker after failed Turkish move

Michael Obafemi is being lined up for a loan exit from Burnley on transfer deadline day.

The Burnley Express understands the 25-year-old is set to join German second division side FC Bochum.

The striker is not part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans and has been free to find another club this summer.

He didn’t feature in any of Burnley’s public friendlies this summer and hasn’t been named in any of their match-day squads so far this season, including – tellingly – the Carabao Cup tie against Derby County, where Parker changed his entire starting XI.

Obafemi first signed for Burnley on loan during the 2022/23 season, scoring twice in 14 appearances as Vincent Kompany’s side won the Championship title.

While his move was made permanent at the end of the season, the Republic of Ireland international made just two appearances during the subsequent Premier League campaign.

He was eventually shipped out on loan to Millwall in January 2024, where he scored twice in 14 games.

Obafemi in action for Millwall during his loan spell during the 2023/24 season (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Obafemi again returned to the Championship last season, playing 31 times for Plymouth Argyle, scoring twice again.

He was lined up to join Turkish side Kasimpasa earlier this summer, even going as far as travelling over to complete the move – only to back out of the deal at the last minute.

He’s one of a handful of out-of-favour players that are expected to leave Turf Moor, which also includes Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Mike Tresor.

