Deadline Day: The Premier League ‘deal sheet’ explained.

Deadline day is finally upon us with Premier League clubs having until 7pm tonight to conclude their transfer business - ins and outs.

It’s already been an active window to date for Scott Parker’s newly promoted squad, with nine arriving plus the four of last season’s loanees becoming permanent players.

The traditional 11pm deadline has been brought forward four hours to 7pm this season - but Burnley could still get an additional two hours to complete all the necessary paperwork to secure late deals if needed thanks to the transfer ‘deal sheet’.

A further 10 players have departed Burnley, plus Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond that were both released at the end of last season. In terms of further deals, Burnley are expected to complete the signing of midfielder Florentino Luis from Benfica on an initial loan with an obligation to buy. Several players could leave, more details on those here:

What is a transfer ‘deal sheet’?

A transfer ‘deal sheet’ is essentially paperwork that must be filled in by both the buying and selling club and submitted to the Premier League before tonight’s 7pm deadline to allow a transfer to be completed. A ‘deal sheet’ outlines who is involved in the transfer, both clubs and players, whether it is a loan or permanent deal and the finances involved.

A deal can only progress past the 7pm cut-off only when this ‘deal sheet’ is signed by both clubs and sent to the Premier League.

The Premier League’s explanation on what a ‘deal sheet’ is reads: ‘Clubs sometimes conclude deals at the last minute and it is not always easy for them to get everything completed and sent over by the deadline. The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

‘For a deadline of 19:00, the deal sheet cannot be used before 17:00 and needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes. Once the sheet arrives, clubs have got another two hours, or until 21:00, in which to submit the full paperwork.

‘But if a club are looking to complete an international transfer, they still have to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.’

