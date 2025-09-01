What Burnley fans can expect from transfer deadline day as Clarets close in on 10th signing

After 93 days, the summer transfer window finally shuts this evening.

Burnley have until 7pm tonight to finalise their business, with both ins and outs still on the agenda.

It’s already been an active window to date, with nine arriving plus the four of last season’s loanees becoming permanent players.

A further 10 players have departed the club, plus Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond that were both released at the end of last season.

But the Clarets aren’t done just yet. Here we take a look at what business could get done:

Who could arrive?

Burnley are expected to complete the signing of midfielder Florentino Luis from Benfica on an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

Burnley boss Scott Parker is hopeful of further incomings before tonight's deadline (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

When asked to comment on those reports after Saturday’s game at Old Trafford, Parker replied: “I think as always, at this present moment in time there's ideas or there's players that we like, but until those players are actually with us inside, I wouldn't want to comment on any player that wasn't with us.”

The Angolan has made over 100 appearances for Benfica since 2019, while also spending time out on loan with Monaco and Getafe during that time.

The 26-year-old is known to be a tenacious hard-working midfielder that tends to sit just in front of the backline. He’s previously been compared to Brazilian Casemiro.

Luis said his goodbyes to Benfica fans last night after appearing as a second-half substitute during their 2-1 win over FC Alverca. He will now travel over to the UK to finalise his move to Turf Moor.

While further incomings haven’t been ruled out, there’s a good chance Luis will be the only incoming on deadline day.

Who could leave?

The Clarets have a bloated squad with several players in need of moving on.

The likes of Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi are not currently part of Parker’s first-teams plans and would benefit from game time elsewhere.

It is worth noting if any of these players don’t depart before tonight’s 7pm deadline, there’s still a chance for them to go elsewhere – with deadlines varying from country to country.

The Saudi window, for example, doesn’t close until September 11. The Turkish Super Lig closes the following day.

What has Scott Parker said?

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Manchester United, the Clarets reiterated how he was hopeful of further business.

“We're hoping that maybe we can try and do some business and there's 48 hours left, so we'll see,” he said.

"A lot of things probably need to fall into play, but we're going to try and be active if we can to improve us more. Maybe some players leave as well, so it'll be a busy couple of days to see what happens.”

What business has already been done?

INS (in order of arrival): Jaidon Anthony (loan turned permanent), Marcus Edwards (loan turned permanent), Zian Flemming (loan turned permanent), Bashir Humphreys (loan turned permanent), Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe, Loum Tchaouna, Kyle Walker, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Lesley Ugochukwu, Martin Dubravka, Armando Broja

OUTS (in order of departure): Nathan Redmond (released), Jonjo Shelvey (released), CJ Egan-Riley, Dara Costelloe, Andreas Hountondji (loan), Han-Noah Massengo, Josh Brownhill, James Trafford, Owen Dodgson (loan), Shurandy Sambo (loan), Luca Koleosho (loan), Etienne Green

