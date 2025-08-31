Match of the Day pundit analyses penalty controversy during Burnley's defeat to Man Utd

Referee Sam Barrott ultimately got to the right decision in awarding Manchester United a controversial late penalty during their last-gasp win over Burnley.

That’s the view of Match of the Day pundit Steph Houghton, who believes Jaidon Anthony made a “mistake” in pulling Amad Diallo’s shirt as he ran into the box.

While Barrott didn’t initially award the penalty on the pitch, he eventually overturned his decision after being sent to the monitor.

When asked if it was a penalty, Houghton said: “I think it was. When we look at all these different angles…

"Amad was brilliant for Manchester United, he caused Burnley a lot of problems with his direct play. As soon as he passes that ball to Bruno and he gets into the box, Anthony, I think it's a mistake to try and grab him, because I think [Quilindschy] Hartman's there to help him.

"The key thing is the ball's going back into Amad's path, but also as soon as he grabs the shirt, the shirt pull continues into the box. So for me, I think once you see that, it becomes a little bit more clear, but I understand Scott Parker's frustration.

"I think if Amad's got a chance of getting there with his pace and him forward-running and the defenders recovering, I think he'd give himself a bit of a chance. Maybe that shirt pull really hindered his movement to get on the end of the ball.”

