Ekdal, Beyer and Roberts: Burnley injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Hjalmar Ekdal should be fit to face Liverpool on Sunday despite his injury scare over the international break.

The defender was forced to hobble off during Sweden’s 2-0 defeat to Kosovo last Monday, sparking concern among Clarets fans.

But speaking this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s clash against the reigning champions, manager Scott Parker confirmed the 26-year-old has trained as normal.

“He's okay, yeah,” Parker said.

"He came off because he felt a little something, but it's nothing severe. He trained with us today, so he's okay.”

Despite the two-week international break, the Clarets are otherwise expected to remain as they were on the injury front.

On the positive side, no other internationals picked up knocks while they were away with their respective countries.

“We're fine,” Parker said, when asked for an update on the injury front. “We are where we are and where we have been really.

“All players came back fit and healthy from international break, so we're pretty solid there.”

It had been hoped that Connor Roberts would be available after the September international break, but that will no longer be the case.

“He's back on the grass,” Parker revealed. “He's reacting in the right way from his treatment but he's still probably a few weeks away.

“But initially, from where we were, he's definitely heading in the right direction. We'll see how the next couple of weeks go when we pick up his work and hopefully he comes through that and keeps improving, so we'll see how that goes.”

Jordan Beyer is another one whose return isn’t exactly imminent, with the defender continuing to recover from a hamstring injury.

That comes off the back of a length absence through a knee injury, sustained all the way back in December 2023.

“Jordan’s the same [as Connor],” Parker said. “Jordan's picked up his work and he's on the grass as well.

“I think he'll probably need a little bit more time though – and obviously the history with Jordan and what he's coming out of in terms of that long injury of his knee and now this hamstring, we just need to tread very, very carefully.

“But he's heading in the right direction.”

Elsewhere, Zeki Amdouni remains sidelined while the likes of Bashir Humphreys, Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja continue to step up their match fitness.