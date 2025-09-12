Pundit makes Burnley home form claim ahead of Liverpool and Nottingham Forest double header

Burnley will have to take full advantage of their home form if they’re to have any chance of retaining their Premier League status this season.

That’s according to pundit Don Goodman, who believes there have been some promising signs for Scott Parker’s side during the first three games of the campaign.

The Clarets sit on three points ahead of their return from the international break, having beaten Sunderland and lost away to both Tottenham and Manchester United.

It’s no coincidence, Goodman suggests, that all three newly-promoted clubs have taken all of their points on home turf so far this season.

With Burnley facing back-to-back home games against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest – with a Carabao Cup home tie against Cardiff City sandwiched in-between – Goodman believes they must take full advantage.

“Of the three promoted clubs, I think they’ll find it the most difficult, but there have been some promising signs,” he told Betway.

“Even the 3-0 loss on the opening day at Spurs, they made it really difficult for large spells of that game. It wasn’t really as easy as the scoreline suggests.

Scott Parker's side take on Liverpool at Turf Moor this weekend (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Then it was only a lapse in concentration at Old Trafford with a little shirt tug in the dying embers, where maybe fatigue was setting in, and that was costly in the end.

“But they had a great win at home against a fellow promoted club, so I think they’ve been pretty good so far.

“Especially when you look at the three promoted clubs from last season, none of them won a game until October, whereas this season they’ve all won.

“Scott Parker isn’t daft. He knows how difficult it’s going to be for Burnley, and he knows that having a solid home record is crucial.

“After the three Premier League games, every single point the promoted clubs have taken has been at home.

“Sunderland have won both of theirs, Leeds have won one, drawn one, and Burnley have won their only home game. Those three will know how key the home form will be.

“I looked at Burnley’s next three home games. Liverpool, anything you get from that is a bonus. But then they have Nottingham Forest and Leeds coming to Turf Moor, and those are two games that they really have to take points from if they’re going to survive.

“It’s ironic because if this Burnley team were in the Premier League last season, I would say they would make a much better fight of it than Leicester City, Southampton, and Ipswich Town did.”

