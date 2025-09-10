How ‘regulator ready’ are Burnley? Fair Game Index hands Clarets bronze award

Burnley have been given a ‘bronze award’ as part of the latest Fair Game Index – but are said to be not sufficiently prepared for the incoming independent regulator.

A new report has found that just four English clubs are ‘regulator ready’, while almost half of the clubs across the top four leagues are ‘running on empty’.

The research shows that 43 clubs have less than one month’s cash reserves to cover their operating costs.

The Index, now in its fourth year, provides a stark analysis of men’s professional football, assessing 22,000 data points across 164 clubs in the English football pyramid.

Categories ranked include finance, governance, fan engagement, transparency, ethics, diversity, environment and community engagement.

This year’s Index has been aligned to the criteria expected to be used by the new Independent Football Regulator, which is likely to be operational before the end of the year having come into law in the summer.

Based on the findings, Brighton & Hove Albion are the only Premier League side prepared for the incoming regulator.

The Clarets have been handed a bronze award as part of the new research into English football (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Lower down the food chain, Cambridge United, Carlisle United, AFC Wimbledon and Bath City have also been given gold awards.

Fair Game has also dished out silver awards to nine for clubs for making ‘good progress’, while a bronze award has been given to 13 clubs – Burnley included – for reaching a ‘minimum’ standard.

To achieve a gold award, clubs had to record a strong overall score and meet the minimum standard, equivalent to a bronze rating, in all of the core categories.

Similarly, only clubs achieving this minimum standard in three of the four core areas could qualify for silver.

Those clubs awarded bronze status, like the Clarets, needed to hit the minimum in two of the core areas.

Fair Game classes clubs receiving bronze standard as meeting the minimum requirements, with clubs at silver recognition showing good progress and gold clubs meeting the standards likely to be required by the incoming regulator.

Fair Game CEO Niall Couper said: “If anyone had any doubts whether football needs a regulator, today’s report blows those doubts out of the water.

“Financial recklessness is rife, good governance is a rarity, and matters concerning ethics and environment rarely reach the board room.

“There are some exceptions and we are delighted to champion those clubs today. These clubs are exemplars and football’s financial flow should look to reward them.

“Fair Game is delighted that a regulator is now in place – something we campaigned for – and we will do all we can to make sure it is a success and our hope is that the 2026 Index will show significant signs of improvement within our national game.”

Award recipients

Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion, Cambridge United, Carlisle United, AFC Wimbledon, Bath City

Silver – Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Plymouth Argyle, Swansea City, Exeter City, Rochdale, Chester.

Bronze – Arsenal, Brentford, Liverpool, West Ham United, Burnley, Luton Town, Norwich City, Watford, Lincoln City, Chesterfield, Forest Green Rovers, Darlington FC, Maidstone United

