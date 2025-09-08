'I could have died': Ex-Burnley man Samuel Bastien opens up on serious health scare

Former Burnley man Samuel Bastien has vowed to play professional football again despite nearly dying from a near catastrophic stroke.

The 28-year-old was in a coma for three days after being forced to undergo surgery.

The midfielder, who played for the Clarets between 2022 and 2024, first realised there was a problem when he began to suffer with persistent headaches after playing in a friendly for his new club Fortuna Sittard.

But he could not have foreseen what was about to come.

“I was in a coma, in hospital and in a wheelchair,” he revealed to Dutch outlet De Limburger.

"It all started after a practice match in April. I don't even remember who we were playing, but I got a really bad headache. I went to bed hoping the pain would go away, but it didn't.

“Two days later, they called me to tell me to come in [to hospital] as it didn't look good. I had a stroke. It was a close call, and I could have died.

Bastien in action for the Clarets in 2023 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“After the operation, I was in a coma for three days, then I spent another two weeks in hospital, before moving to the rehabilitation ward.

“Many people asked where I was. I received quite a few messages on Instagram. However, I chose to remain out of the spotlight to recover with the support of my family and children.

"At first, I was in a wheelchair, then I walked on crutches. I had to learn to walk again, truly. But I persevered.”

Bastien, a 2022 signing from Standard Liege, made 24 appearances under Vincent Kompany during his debut campaign with the club.

But he spent the second year of his time at Turf Moor out on loan in Turkey with Kasimpasa.

Despite his serious health scare, the DR Congo international has vowed to return to the pitch with his current club Fortuna.

“Now I'm fit. I'm going to get back to professional football level,” he promised.

