Scott Parker has been reflecting on the need for his Burnley side to be tactically flexible following their return to the Premier League.

The players were given an initial break after Saturday’s cruel 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, but the hard work will soon resume on their return. And the Burnley boss is acutely aware of the hard task facing his Burnley squad this season if they are to survive.

Parker, speaking before the Manchester United defeat, said: “In the summer, we obviously did a lot of work during the summer in terms of the team that we're going to need to be. And I think one of the things was us, or certainly from my position, wanting us to be pretty flexible and whether we go a five or we can play a four. And I think we've managed to execute that over the course of pre-season.

“There's a lot of work that's gone into that. You're always worried as a coach whether there's too much information and a lot of detail that's gone on, but the players have taken to it really well. And it gives us flexibility, like I said, tactically to go a few different ways in games. So, yeah, I'm happy with that.”

And is there a need to be more practical in the top flight? Parker added: “I think it's just trying to be practical in certain moments, what the game demands of you, what you have in your squad, what that demands of you, really.

“So, of course, I'd love to... Like we all would, you'd love to be sitting here playing a certain way of football and free-flowing, scoring loads of goals, defending and stuff like that. But at times, as a coach, you need to be flexible.

“You need to understand the dynamics of what you have and certainly the competition you're going up against and how best to try and get results. And that's fundamentally what I did last year, to be honest with you. Of course, it was a different competition and it was flipped in terms of we had extra bits of quality in certain moments.

“But fundamentally, it's what gives us the best opportunity to get a result. And ultimately, that's exactly where I'll always look at things. I always just look, OK, we need to get promoted last year. “What's the best way to get us promoted? And I try and work around that and try to put our players in the most comfortable position, one, for them to thrive and to be the best they can be. But fundamentally, for us to get results and try and be successful, really.”

An already tough start to the season doesn’t get any easier for Scott Parker’s side, who host Liverpool at Turf Moor at 2pm next Sunday. The Reds are the only Premier League side to start the season with three straight wins, having beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United and their title rivals Arsenal. Deadline day signing Alexander Isak could make his debut, having sealed a long-awaited £130m move from Newcastle United.

