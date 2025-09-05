Jacob Bruun Larsen. | Getty Images

The latest Burnley news heading into the international break.

Jacob Bruun Larsen has spoken of the ‘massive’ impact Kyle Walker is having at Burnley.

Ex-Manchester City and Spurs full-back Walker signed a two-year contract with the Clarets this summer and reunites with Scott Parker, who he played alongside at Tottenham.

Bruun Larsen, who was part of the Clarets side that were unable to avoid the drop under Vincent Kompany during the miserable 2023/24 campaign, has been hailing the impact of Walker on the squad.

The Danish international was one rare bright spark during that relegation campaign, finishing the season as top goalscorer with seven goals in all competitions. The club wanted to bring him back straight away, but the wide man instead left his parent club Hoffenheim to sign for Stuttgart. But after a season in Germany, and coupled with Burnley’s return to the top flight, he’s now back where he belongs.

Now back at Turf Moor as a permanent signing, Bruun Larsen has been speaking about the impact of another summer recruit.

On Walker, Bruun Larsen said: “Oh, massive, massive. First of all, he's ridiculously fast, and his speed and his experience is massive, and he's a quality, quality player, I would even say he could be our best player, he's going to be very, very important, and it's massive to have a player like that in your group, because he's obviously experienced everything, and he's still fit, he can still play.

“I'm just going to say that I've never trained against a better defender than him in training, where you just feel like, OK, I really need to be at my absolute best if I need to have a chance against this guy, and he's been very, very good. And obviously it's still early stages, so that will just hopefully go up in terms of his quality, and I think the younger lads try to learn so much from him as well, and myself included. It's been nice to see, OK, even at 35 you can still be at that level, and that is impressive.

“We've got much more experience now, also with players coming from other teams, and that's important, because last time it was for a lot of people, like, OK, this is a new league, new country, new everything, so you didn't really know what to expect.

“And I think you could see that at the beginning of the season, and towards the end I think we did quite well. Yes. And also because we learned a lot in the whole season, as a team, as a group of players, and I suppose also as a club, and I feel that progress has been continuing since I've left last time.”