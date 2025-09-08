Analysed: How Burnley have been 'more dangerous than expected' in the Premier League

While Burnley ended last season as the Championship’s third highest goalscorers, they weren’t exactly known for their free-scoring nature.

Instead, it was their record-breaking defence that stole all the headlines – with Scott Parker’s side conceding just 16 goals in 46 games – and keeping 30 clean sheets.

But three games into the new Premier League campaign, the Clarets have offered more going forwards than perhaps many expected – scoring four times and creating plenty of more chances.

The Premier League has now offered its tactical analysis of some of the three newly-promoted clubs, looking at why they’ve started so well.

"Burnley scored 26 fewer Championship goals than Leeds in 2024/25, but they have begun this campaign with a little more attacking punch than anticipated, scoring four times,” football writer Adrian Clarke said of Burnley.

“Starting with a back five, Scott Parker's side carried a threat on the opening weekend when attempting 14 shots in their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

“Since then, the Clarets have moved to a 4-2-3-1, deservedly scoring twice against both Sunderland and Manchester United.

Jaidon Anthony, centre, has scored two of Burnley's four league goals so far this season (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“Midfield general Josh Cullen has been superb, creating six chances, with left winger Jaidon Anthony also a constant livewire, attempting six shots already. The wide man has also converted two of three big chances received.

“The influential duo of Cullen and Anthony assisted one another in Burnley’s 2-0 success at home to Sunderland, with some wonderful pieces of play.

“Averaging just 38.08 per cent of possession, Burnley have had to do a lot of defending, facing 51 shots, the most in the division. Their 6.72 xGA is also the highest Expected Goals Against tally after three rounds of matches.

“Parker will have to work hard on correcting those issues, but his side’s attacking endeavours will have given him and the players plenty of encouragement.

“Burnley now know they can score goals at this level in a variety of ways, having done so from a long throw, a fast break, a right-wing cross and clever interplay on the edge of the box.”

