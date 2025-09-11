Ex-Burnley man Josh Brownhill breaks his silence after sealing Saudi move

Former Burnley man Josh Brownhill has finally joined a new club after moving to Saudi side Al Shabab FC on a free transfer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports state the midfielder, who scored 18 times last season to fire the Clarets to promotion, will earn north of £100,000 a week with his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley’s Premier League rivals Leeds United and Wolves had previously been linked with his signature, while Championship trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton were also said to be keen.

But instead a new adventure lies in store for Brownhill in the Middle East.

"I feel really honoured to join Al Shabab,” he said of his move.

"I’m really happy I’m here and I’m just delighted to get it over the line and to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill has signed for Saudi side Al Shabab on a free transfer (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"After speaking to the Prince and having a really good conversation with the coach, it really attracted me to join. We had some really good conversations and the passion and the knowledge the Prince speaks, it was something I was really excited for.

"The way the manager plays, formation, system and the vision they see, that’s what really attracted me.

"The atmosphere has been amazing since I’ve been here. From all the members of staff, the kit man, everybody, the fans as well, it’s been really great. I just can’t wait to get started and show people what I can do.

"The message I want to give to Al Shabab fans is that I’m really happy to be here, I’m delighted and I can’t wait for a really successful season and show the fans how I perform and how I play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully I will score a lot of goals and we will be aiming to win a lot of trophies this season.”

Your next Burnley FC read: How ‘regulator ready’ are Burnley? Fair Game Index hands Clarets bronze award