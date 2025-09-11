'Team to be reckoned with': Lyle Foster evaluates Burnley's start to the Premier League season
Scott Parker’s side sit on three points after their first three games, having beaten Sunderland and lost to Tottenham and Manchester United.
But even in defeat to Spurs and United, the Clarets showed plenty of promising signs. They were unfortunate not to level at 1-1 on the hour mark against Thomas Frank’s side in their season opener and came minutes away from securing a hard-earned point at Old Trafford prior to the international break.
Foster, who has also started well on a personal level, believes Burnley can take a lot of heart from how they’ve begun the season.
“Throughout the campaign so far we’ve shown that we are a really good side. We have played well in all of the games,” he told Burnley’s official YouTube channel.
“The first-half [against Man Utd] was probably the toughest but I think we showed we’re a team to be reckoned with and I think we did really well. I’m just proud of the team.
“The feeling is that we’re doing well, now we’ve got a break with the internationals where some of us go away, so it’s a chance for us to regroup and hopefully when we come back next month we can show ourselves again.”
